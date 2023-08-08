Elvis Presley’s Historic “Aloha From Hawaii” Concert Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Elvis Presley, an American icon, was adored by fans all over the world, although he never had the opportunity to experience that global adulation in person. His manager, Colonel Tom Parker, who did not possess a passport due to his illegal residency in the US, prevented Presley from touring overseas. In an effort to satisfy the worldwide demand for Presley’s music, Parker organized a live TV concert in January 1973, titled “Elvis Aloha From Hawaii via Satellite.” This landmark event is now being celebrated on its 50th anniversary with the release of a newly remastered version of the concert.

While not as famous as Presley’s 1968 comeback special, the “Aloha” concert is considered to be his last recorded live performance at the height of his career. The concert took place at the Honolulu International Center Arena, and was initially broadcast live in Asia and Oceania. It was later shown in Europe and finally aired on NBC in the US in April 1973, reaching a staggering 57% of households with television. Despite claims by Parker and RCA Records that the concert reached an audience of 1 billion people, it was still a groundbreaking achievement for Presley to carry out a satellite broadcast on his own.

The concert came at a time of personal turmoil for Presley, with a failing marriage and increasing dependence on drugs. Parker saw the concert as an opportunity to lift Presley’s spirits. Veteran producer Marty Pasetta was hired to oversee the show, but he initially had concerns about Presley’s physical condition. However, with a crash diet and the help of injections, Presley appeared tan, rested, and ready for the performance.

The concert featured a set design that allowed Presley to interact closely with his female fans. Leis were placed around his neck, and in return, the fans received a kiss, a scarf, or a perspiration-filled hankie. The show also featured flashing lights and a rotating guitar-shaped image of Presley. The music performed in the concert was representative of Presley’s touring show at the time, with a mix of rock ‘n’ roll classics and emotionally-charged ballads.

Now, 50 years later, the remastered version of “Elvis Aloha From Hawaii via Satellite” is being released, offering a throwback to this significant moment in pop culture. It provides an opportunity for younger fans to experience the final triumph of Presley’s career before his untimely death in 1977.