Maintaining Spacecraft Beyond Expectations

Some of the most famous space missions, including the two Voyager probes, have been exploring our Solar System for decades. The technology helping to keep them aloft, however, is not what you’d expect.

It took more than 10 years to design and build Europe’s four identical Cluster satellites for launch; and just 39 seconds to lose them all in an enormous fireball. Their remains rained down over the South American jungle as the Ariane 5 rocket veered off course and exploded.

The disaster was one of the European Space Agency’s (ESA) most visible and spectacular failures. But within months, work had begun on a replacement mission, Cluster II. Designed to fly in formation to investigate the interaction between charged particles from the Sun – the solar wind ­– and the magnetic bubble surrounding the Earth, known as the magnetosphere, Cluster II ranks as one of the most successful and long-lasting science missions ever flown. The satellites have just celebrated 23 years in orbit.

Cluster is one of many missions still alive today thanks to the skill and ingenuity of the engineering and science teams behind them, problem-solving their way through glitches, malfunctions, and near-catastrophic failures. Launched almost 46 years ago in 1977, the twin Voyager probes continue to send back data from beyond the Solar System.

The Cluster mission controllers, who have had to battle with 20th-Century ground control software built on an obsolete operating system, have developed a complicated setup where modern Linux servers run a virtual environment with an emulator of the old operating system.

Power has also been an issue for the Cluster satellites. The solution was to power-down the satellites as they approach the eclipse and then send signals to reboot them in an automated sequence. It’s like giving Cluster a factory reset twice a year.

Another example is Esa’s 10m-long XMM-Newton space telescope, built by Airbus, which observed black holes, witnessed the birth and death of stars, and has helped transform our understanding of the invisible universe. After a decade, the moving parts of the telescope were wearing out. Mission controllers activated the fourth wheel but ran all the wheels at a slower speed to extend the telescope’s life.

Sometimes, fixing spacecraft is a race against time. When a reaction wheel stopped working on Esa’s Integral gamma-ray observatory, the satellite went into safe mode and started spinning out of control. The team had to quickly find a solution to regain control and prevent the satellite from running out of power.

Maintaining these spacecraft long after their expected lifespan requires creativity, expertise, and dedication from the teams involved. From improvising software solutions to extending the life of hardware components, these missions continue to provide invaluable scientific data and push the boundaries of our understanding of space.