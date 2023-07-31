The European Space Agency Awards Contracts to Thales for Security of Galileo II Navigation System

The European Space Agency (ESA) has awarded two contracts to Thales to ensure the security of the Galileo II satellite navigation system. These contracts, valued at over €60 million (approximately $66.2 million), will strengthen the security monitoring and infrastructure of the Galileo II system.

Galileo II, launched by ESA on December 15, 2016, is a satellite navigation system that offers high-performance positioning and service levels. It is the only satellite navigation system controlled by civilians and is widely supported by smartphones sold in the European market. Galileo II plays a crucial role in various industries, including transportation, agriculture, financial services, and rescue operations in Europe.

Thales will lead the projects to enhance the security monitoring of the Galileo II system. This includes integrating automated incident response and network traffic monitoring technologies and enabling users to store large amounts of incident response data. Thales will provide a solution based on an architecture derived from its Cybels security monitoring products, integrated with big data capabilities.

In addition to securing the Galileo II system, Thales is expanding its security offerings. The company recently reached an agreement to acquire Imperva, an application and data security company, for $3.6 billion. Thales expects its cybersecurity business to generate €2.4 billion (approximately $22.65 billion) in revenues following the acquisition. Thales has also introduced its CipherTrust Data Security Platform as a cloud-based service, offering protection against cyber threats and security risks.

Thales is a global provider of defense and security technologies, serving various industries. The company also offers the Accelerate Partner Network, catering to Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), Managed Service Providers (MSPs), and other technology providers.