The New Satellite Terminal at Bangkok Airport Set to Open with Underground People Mover

The Prime Minister of Thailand has inspected the new satellite terminal at Bangkok Airport ahead of its opening next month. The airport is expected to open its new satellite mid-field terminal on September 28th, connected to the main terminal building by an underground automatic people’s mover.

Kirati Kitmanawat, Director of the Airport Authority of Thailand (AOT), announced that the Prime Minister, along with selected Cabinet Ministers, viewed the Satellite 1 (SAT-1) terminal building. Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha took a ride on the Automated People Mover (APM), the first ever installed in the Kingdom to be operated solely underground and used at an airport.

According to the airport director, the SAT-1 building is ready to be opened in September after months of trial runs and system tests. Further trials will be conducted with important stakeholders, including airlines, shops, and dummy passengers. Flights with more than 5 hours of ground time will be directed to the SAT-1 building from September 28th onwards to test the infrastructure’s readiness. The full opening is expected in early 2024, following a soft opening period until the end of this year.

The new SAT-1 terminal has a capacity to handle at least 15 million passengers per year, increasing the annual capacity of Bangkok Airport from 45 million to 60 million. The terminal spans approximately 216,000 square meters, with four stories above ground and two stories underground. The APM is located on the lowest ground floor, while shops, commercial areas, and conveyer belt systems are spread across the other floors.

The SAT-1 terminal is decorated with traditional Thai art and sculptures, reflecting the deepness of Thai culture that has been embraced for centuries. Moreover, the terminal adopts a Universal Design approach, providing facilities for disabled travelers, a children’s play area, a prayer room, and a meditation room. Tech-savvy passengers can also find chargers throughout the terminal to stay connected.

Apart from the SAT-1 terminal, the Airport Authority of Thailand plans to invest 8 billion Thai baht (approx. $230 million) for the East Expansion of the main terminal building to alleviate congestion at immigration and baggage claim. Construction is scheduled to begin early next year.

The opening of SAT-1 marks a new era for Suvarnabhumi Airport, combining modernity with a subtleness of Thai culture. It will significantly enhance the airport’s capabilities and improve the overall travel experience for passengers.