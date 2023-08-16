Terran Orbital Reports Record Q2 Revenue of $32.2 Million, Targets $250 Million for the Year

Terran Orbital, a space technology company based in Irvine, California, announced a record revenue of $32.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. This represents a significant increase of 51% compared to the same period in the previous year. The company is now aiming for an even higher revenue in the second half of the year.

In its Q2 report, Terran Orbital reaffirmed its target to reach $250 million in revenue for the year. However, with only $60.4 million recognized so far, the company will need to achieve substantial growth in the coming months to meet this goal.

Despite the challenges, Terran Orbital managed to narrow its net loss in the second quarter. The net loss for Q2 2023 was $28.1 million, an improvement from the $32.3 million loss in the same period of the prior year.

As of June 30, Terran Orbital had $48.6 million in cash on hand and $311.4 million in gross debt obligations. The company also reported a backlog of over $2.6 billion, consisting of 30 programs and 370 satellites. Notable projects in the backlog include a $2.4 billion deal with Rivada Space Networks to build a Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation, as well as satellite builds for Lockheed Martin.

CEO Marc Bell expressed confidence in the Rivada contract and stated that the development phase is progressing as planned. Bell mentioned significant milestone payments expected in the second half of the year.

Terran Orbital expects to deliver the first batch of Transport Layer Tranche 1 satellites to Lockheed Martin under the subcontract with the Space Development Agency. The company is subcontracted to provide a total of 42 satellites, with the remaining deliveries scheduled for completion by the end of 2024.

To address cash reserve concerns, Terran Orbital recently raised $37 million through a registered direct offering. CFO Gary Hobart stated that the company anticipates becoming free cash flow positive by the beginning or during 2024.

Despite questions around Rivada’s funding, Terran Orbital remains confident in the customer’s financial stability. Rivada, being a privately owned company, has the advantage of not having to disclose its financing sources.

Overall, Terran Orbital is optimistic about its future revenue prospects and expects to see further growth in the coming years.