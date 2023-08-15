Terran Orbital Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Q2 2023

Terran Orbital has announced that its second-quarter revenue has increased by over 50% as it secured more contracts for its satellite products and services. The leading manufacturer of satellite products, primarily for the aerospace and defense industries, generated $32.2 million in revenue for the three-month period ending June 30, 2023, representing a year-over-year growth of 51%.

The company also reported a narrowed net loss of $28.1 million compared to $32.3 million in the same period last year. This improvement can be attributed to enhancements in its loss from operations and gains in financial instruments.

Terran Orbital’s backlog has increased to $2.6 billion, driven by new constellation awards. With over 30 programs and 370 satellites under contract, the company estimates that 80% of its backlog will convert into revenue over the next two and a half years.

According to Marc Bell, co-founder, chairman, and CEO, the development phase of Terran Orbital’s contract with Rivada Space Network is progressing as planned, with significant milestone payments expected in the second half of 2023. The company is leveraging its strategic investments in capacity to support Rivada, Lockheed Martin, and other customers. With the opening of its new facility in Irvine, Terran Orbital has doubled its satellite manufacturing capacity.

Terran Orbital is confident that it will exceed $250 million in full-year revenue as it continues to ramp up operations. The company expects improved gross margins quarter-over-quarter, although the pace and magnitude of improvement may depend on program mix and execution. Capital expenditures for 2023 are projected to be under $30 million.