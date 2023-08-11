All Systems Go for Telesat’s Lightspeed LEO Satellite Constellation

Telesat, a Canadian operator, has confirmed that its long-awaited Lightspeed LEO satellite constellation is now fully funded. The company has contracted MDA to build the 198 satellites required for the system. The launch of Lightspeed satellites is scheduled to begin in mid-2026, with polar and global services expected to commence in late 2027.

Securing funding for this ambitious program has been a challenge for Telesat. Originally, Thales Alenia Space was contracted to build the satellites, but financing negotiations caused delays in proposal delivery. Due to financing issues, Telesat reduced the size of the constellation by 100 satellites, bringing the total to 198.

Telesat has received funding commitments totaling approximately US$2 billion from Canadian government partners. This demonstrates their commitment to the program and the New Space Economy’s importance for Canada. The finalization of this funding is subject to various conditions, including due diligence and definitive agreements. Along with Telesat’s own equity contribution of approximately US$1.6 billion and vendor financing, these funds will support global service launch once the first 156 satellites are in orbit.

The capital investment for the Telesat Lightspeed program is approximately US$3.5 billion. It encompasses 198 Telesat Lightspeed satellites, launch vehicles, a global ground network, operations centers, support systems, and expenditures for user terminals.

Telesat expects to achieve cost savings through its partnership with MDA. MDA will redesign the system to incorporate key technology advances, including digital beamforming array antennas and an integrated regenerative processor. The redesigned Telesat Lightspeed network aims to enhance network efficiency and flexibility to deliver capacity dynamically. Despite being slightly smaller, these satellites will maintain high service performance, resiliency, and usable capacity. Telesat anticipates a total capital cost savings of approximately US$2 billion compared to the prior estimation.

Telesat CEO Dan Goldberg expressed confidence in meeting objectives, praising both the Telesat team for optimizing the Lightspeed design and MDA’s expertise as a prime contractor. The collaboration aims to create a game-changing constellation with unmatched service offerings.

