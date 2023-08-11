Telesat Receives Funding for Low Earth Orbit Broadband Network

Telesat, a Canadian operator, has secured the necessary funding to proceed with its plans to develop a low Earth orbit (LEO) broadband network. The company managed to save $2 billion by opting for smaller satellites from MDA, following production delays at Thales Alenia Space. The contract with MDA involves the production of 198 satellites for Telesat’s Lightspeed constellation, with launches scheduled to begin in mid-2026. The new satellites, weighing 750 kilograms each, are 75% smaller than the earlier versions planned by Thales Alenia Space, but they will provide the same level of performance through the use of digital beam-forming array antennas.

Telesat has already secured funding commitments for the initial 156 satellites required to offer polar and global services starting in late 2027. The additional 42 satellites needed to complete the constellation will be funded through revenues generated from providing initial services to enterprise and government customers. The estimated cost for the 156 satellites, including launches and other expenses, is around $3.5 billion. Telesat plans to fund $1.6 billion through equity and $2 billion through Canadian federal and provincial financing.

Telesat has also signed contracts with undisclosed vendors for additional financing. The MDA contract includes options for 100 more satellites, which would expand the constellation to a total of 298 satellites. Initially, Telesat had planned to launch all 298 satellites in 2020, with commercial services starting the following year. However, due to supply chain issues caused by the pandemic, the constellation was downsized to 198 satellites in 2021.

Telesat will be utilizing MDA’s digital beam-forming technology, which has matured over the years and offers significant efficiencies. The technology, integrated with digital processors, allows Telesat to triple the number of beams per satellite while improving link performance and overall network efficiency. With this design, only a single pair of digital antennas is required to deliver the target capacity of around 10 terabits per second (Tbps). Telesat intends to secure regulatory extensions to retain its spectrum rights for the Ka-band.

Telesat aims to achieve a 30% return on investment from the Lightspeed network, which will target the enterprise and government connectivity market estimated at $200 billion by 2025. In the second quarter of this year, the company reported revenues of 180 million Canadian dollars, a 6% decrease compared to the same period last year. The decrease was partially offset by increased revenue from LEO satellite-to-satellite communications work with NASA. Telesat is confident that the Lightspeed network will play a significant role in the future of broadband connectivity.