Telesat Shares Surge as Company Switches Suppliers for Lightspeed Global Internet Network

Canadian telecommunications satellite operator, Telesat, witnessed a surge in its shares after announcing a change in suppliers for its planned Lightspeed global internet network. Telesat revealed that Canadian space company MDA would be constructing the Lightspeed satellites instead of French-Italian manufacturer Thales Alenia Space. This switch in suppliers is expected to result in capital cost savings of approximately $2 billion.

Telesat plans to commence the launch of the first Lightspeed satellites in mid-2026, and global service will be initiated once the first 156 satellites are in orbit. The company intends to construct a total network of 198 satellites. Following this announcement, Telesat’s stock witnessed a substantial surge of up to 64% in early trading, eventually settling closer to 50%.

Telesat CEO, Dan Goldberg, expressed his pride in the Telesat team and their innovative efforts to optimize costs. This change in suppliers allows for a significant reduction in expenses related to the construction of the network.

It is important to note that Telesat’s Lightspeed network is not designed to compete directly in the consumer market against similar initiatives by SpaceX’s Starlink or Amazon’s Kuiper. The focus remains primarily on enterprise customers, including government and commercial sectors, where Starlink has recently expanded its reach.

In addition to the supplier switch announcement, Telesat also released its second-quarter results. The company reported a 4% decrease in revenue, amounting to $180 million. However, net income experienced a substantial increase, reaching $520 million in the quarter as compared to a net loss of $4 million in the same period the previous year. This positive shift in net income was largely attributed to a $260 million payment received from the FCC for clearing spectrum for 5G use in the U.S.

Telesat reaffirmed its revenue guidance for the full year 2023, expecting to generate between $690 million and $710 million.