Telesat Awards $2.1 Billion Contract to MDA for Lightspeed Satellite Program

Telesat has chosen space technology company MDA to build 198 satellites for its Lightspeed low Earth orbit (LEO) program. The contract, valued at approximately CA$2.1 billion (USD $1.56 billion), will cover the design, manufacture, and testing of the satellites, which will be carried out at MDA’s facility in Montreal.

The Lightspeed program will commence immediately, with Telesat aiming to launch its first satellites by 2026 and provide commercial services by 2027. The total cost of the Lightspeed constellation is estimated to be around $3.5 billion, which includes expenses for launches, ground systems, and user terminal technology.

Telesat will contribute CA$1.6 billion (USD $1.19 billion) in equity, while CA$2 billion (USD $1.49 billion) will come from Canadian government financing. This funding will enable the company to deploy the initial 156 satellites, achieving global coverage. The remaining 42 satellites required to complete the constellation will be launched gradually using revenues generated from the constellation.

Telesat’s President and CEO, Dan Goldberg, expressed confidence in MDA’s capabilities as a world-class satellite prime contractor. MDA’s CEO, Mike Greenley, shared enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighting their software-defined digital satellite product as a crucial enabler for Telesat’s goals.

Previously, Telesat had contracted Thales Alenia Space to manufacture 298 satellites, but the project was halted due to pandemic-related supply chain disruptions. Telesat has now reduced the size of the satellites by 75% and changed suppliers, resulting in savings of approximately CA$2 billion (USD $1.49 billion).

The Lightspeed program is focused on serving the enterprise and government connectivity market, aiming for a 30% return on investment. It will not directly compete with companies like Starlink in the consumer market.

The emergence of low Earth orbit satellite constellations, such as Lightspeed, is reshaping the telecommunications ecosystem. These advancements will be discussed at this year’s Total Telecom Congress in Amsterdam.

In other news, the Australian government has launched the Telecommunications Disaster Resilience Innovation program, while Poland has received 300 applications for its “largest ever” broadband subsidy. The Italian government has also signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire a minority stake in TIM’s NetCo.