Telesat Awards Contract to MDA for Construction of 198 Satellites

Telesat has chosen space technology company MDA to build 198 satellites for its Lightspeed low Earth orbit (LEO) program. This contract is valued at approximately CA$2.1 billion (USD $1.56 billion) and includes the design, manufacture, and testing of the satellites. The work will be carried out at MDA’s plant in Montreal.

The program will commence immediately, with Telesat planning to launch the initial satellites by 2026 and offer commercial services by 2027. The entire Lightspeed constellation is estimated to cost around $3.5 billion, encompassing expenses for launches, ground systems, and user terminal technology. Telesat will contribute CA$1.6 billion (USD $1.19 billion) in equity, while CA$2 billion (USD $1.49 billion) will come from Canadian government financing.

With the funding secured, Telesat will be able to deploy the first 156 satellites, providing global coverage. The remaining 42 satellites needed to complete the constellation will be launched gradually using revenue generated from the constellation.

Telesat’s President and CEO, Dan Goldberg, expressed confidence in working alongside MDA, referring to them as a world-class satellite prime contractor. MDA’s CEO, Mike Greenley, also expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with Telesat to advance space-based satellite communications.

Previously, Telesat had contracted Thales Alenia Space to manufacture 298 satellites at an estimated cost of $5 billion. However, due to supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic, the project was halted. Telesat was able to reduce costs by 75% by downsizing the satellites and switching suppliers, resulting in savings of approximately CA$2 billion (USD $1.49 billion).

Telesat’s Lightspeed program aims to achieve a 30% return on investment, focusing on the enterprise and government connectivity market rather than competing with direct-to-consumer services like Starlink.

