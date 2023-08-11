Telesat Corp. Switches Manufacturers for Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit Program

Shares of Telesat Corp. surged 50% after the company announced that it has chosen a new partner to manufacture 198 satellites for its Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit program. Canadian space company MDA Ltd. will be the primary partner in this manufacturing venture, resulting in an anticipated savings of approximately $2 billion in capital costs. This is a significant change from the initial plan, which involved French-Italian manufacturer Thales Alenia Space and would have cost $5 billion.

The capital costs for the Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit program are estimated to be $3.5 billion, including the satellites, satellite launch vehicles, a global ground network, and operations centers. Telesat’s CEO, Dan Goldberg, highlighted the benefits of the switch to MDA, particularly the development of a beam-forming antenna. This technology offers increased efficiency, with triple the number of beams compared to older technology. Additionally, the use of digital antennas allows for smaller satellites, resulting in reduced costs.

Work on the Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit program will begin immediately, with the first satellites expected to be launched in mid-2026. Global services are scheduled to begin in late 2027, after the first 156 satellites are in orbit. The decision to switch manufacturers represents a revival for the program, which faced setbacks when Thales Alenia Space was unable to meet the project requirements.

Funding for the program is a partnership between Telesat, the federal government, and provincial governments, with a total contribution of $3.6 billion. The government funding is subject to certain conditions that Telesat aims to fulfill by the end of the year. MDA will manufacture the satellites in Quebec, creating 2,000 jobs.

Telesat’s stock saw a significant increase following the announcement, closing the day up 53% on the Nasdaq. This positive news comes as Telesat also reported earnings for the second quarter, with a four percent decrease in revenue but a net income of $520 million compared to a net loss of $4 million in the previous year. The company remains confident in its guidance for the coming year.