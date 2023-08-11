Telesat and MDA Partner for Satellite Constellation

Shares of Telesat and MDA saw a significant increase in early trading after Telesat announced its collaboration with MDA, a Canadian space technology company, for its satellite constellation project, Telesat Lightspeed. As part of the agreement, MDA will serve as the prime contractor and build approximately 200 satellites for Telesat, with an estimated contract value of 2.1 billion Canadian dollars.

MDA will manufacture these satellites at its facility located in Montreal, with the potential for Telesat to purchase an additional 100 satellites in the future. Telesat expects that the utilization of these satellites will result in cost savings of approximately US$2 billion, surpassing previous cost estimates.

The development of this satellite constellation aims to enhance Telesat’s low-Earth orbit capabilities. By leveraging MDA’s expertise and technology, Telesat aims to provide more efficient and cost-effective satellite services to its customers. With the agreement in place, both Telesat and MDA witness a significant boost in their respective stock prices during early trading.

Telesat’s shares listed in Toronto surged over 48% to C$16.91, while MDA’s stock saw an 18% increase, reaching C$9.98. This partnership demonstrates the growing importance of satellite technology in expanding telecommunication capabilities and reinforces both Telesat and MDA’s positions in the industry.

Overall, the collaboration between Telesat and MDA paves the way for the deployment of a comprehensive satellite constellation that will enhance Telesat’s capabilities in providing advanced satellite services. With the anticipated cost savings and increased efficiency, Telesat’s customers can expect improved connectivity and communication worldwide.