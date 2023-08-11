Telesat’s Lightspeed Constellation Back on Track with New Supplier

Satellite operator Telesat Corp. has announced that its Lightspeed constellation project is back on track after selecting MDA Ltd. as its new key supplier. This decision has allowed Telesat to reduce planned capital expenditures by $2 billion, resulting in a surge in its stock price.

The Lightspeed project aims to provide internet connectivity to remote areas using a constellation of 198 low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites. Initially projected to cost $5 billion, the project faced challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused supply chain disruptions and increased costs to $5.5 billion. To overcome this setback, Telesat sought additional funding and worked tirelessly to get the program back on track.

Telesat had originally planned to work with Thales Alenia Space, a French-Italian aerospace manufacturer, to build a constellation of 298 satellites. However, the company explored alternative options and ultimately chose MDA, a Brampton, Ontario-based space equipment company known for creating the Canadarm. MDA’s expertise in digital beamforming technology and its advancements as a company made it an ideal partner for Telesat.

MDA’s CEO, Mike Greenley, revealed that the new technology employed by Telesat’s satellites allows for real-time reconfiguration of beam directions, size, and capacity, resulting in a more efficient communication satellite. Telesat’s stock surged over 45% on the Toronto Stock Exchange following this announcement, while MDA’s stock rose over 22%.

With a reduced constellation of 198 satellites, Telesat’s Lightspeed project is now fully funded for the first 156 satellites, enabling the company to provide global service. The remaining 42 satellites will be financed using the company’s cash flows once the constellation is operational by the end of 2027, with satellite launches scheduled to begin in 2026.

Unlike SpaceX’s Starlink, Telesat is primarily targeting the enterprise segment of the market, including governments, telecoms, and the airline and maritime industries. The new LEO constellation will reduce latency, providing faster and more reliable internet connectivity.

Telesat’s CEO, Dan Goldberg, expressed optimism about the project, stating that despite setbacks caused by the pandemic, the company has ended up in a better position. The total cost of the project is now estimated to be around $3.5 billion, making it more financially viable for Telesat and increasing the return on investment.

For MDA, the $2.1 billion contract is the largest order in its history. The company plans to expand its team and production facilities in Montreal to meet the demands of the project. This decision marks a significant milestone for the Canadian technology and space industries.