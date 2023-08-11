Telesat Partners with MDA to Build 198 Satellites for Telesat Lightspeed Program

Telesat, a leading satellite operator, has announced a partnership with MDA Ltd. to build 198 advanced satellites for the Telesat Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) program. This program aims to provide mission-critical connectivity to enterprise and government users worldwide.

The redesigned Telesat Lightspeed network will leverage key technology advancements, including MDA’s digital beamforming array antennas and integrated regenerative processor. These innovations will enhance network efficiency, flexibility, and capacity delivery to users. The smaller yet high-performing satellites will maintain top-notch service performance, resiliency, and overall usable capacity.

Moreover, these state-of-the-art satellites are cost-effective, resulting in an estimated capital cost savings of approximately US$2 billion for the 198-satellite program. This substantial savings facilitates funding and improves projected financial returns.

The Telesat Lightspeed program is designed to meet the demanding connectivity requirements of enterprise and government users. It offers multi-gigabit per second data links, Layer 2 MEF 3.0 standards, and highly secure, resilient, low-latency broadband connectivity anywhere in the world.

The program is fully funded through global service delivery, including Telesat’s own equity contribution, vendor financing, and funding commitments from Canadian federal and provincial government partners.

Satellite launches for the Telesat Lightspeed program are scheduled to begin in mid-2026, with polar and global services starting in late 2027. Telesat aims to bridge the digital divide and create approximately 2,000 high-quality Canadian jobs, fostering innovation and economic growth.

Telesat expresses pride in working with MDA, a world-class satellite prime contractor. The partnership leverages MDA’s expertise as a LEO prime contractor and Telesat’s excellence in satellite operations and systems engineering.

The Telesat Lightspeed program is the largest space program in Canada, aiming to create high-skilled jobs, promote innovation in the telecom industry, unlock economic and social opportunities in Canada’s rural and remote communities, and address various global challenges.

Telesat expresses gratitude for the strong support of the Canadian federal and provincial governments in the Telesat Lightspeed program. The total capital investment for the program is approximately US$3.5 billion and includes satellites, ground networks, operations centers, and user terminals.

