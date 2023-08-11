Telesat Announces Fully-Funded Telesat Lightspeed Program with MDA as Satellite Builder

Telesat, one of the world’s largest satellite operators, has announced that space technology company MDA will build 198 advanced satellites for the Telesat Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) program. Telesat Lightspeed is now fully funded through global service delivery, including Telesat’s own equity contribution, vendor financing, and funding commitments from the Canadian federal and provincial governments.

The Telesat Lightspeed network will utilize MDA’s cutting-edge technology, such as digital beamforming array antennas and integrated regenerative processors, to increase network efficiency and flexibility. These advancements allow for smaller satellites while maintaining optimal performance, resilience, and capacity in the network. The cost-effective nature of these satellites results in an estimated cost savings of approximately US$2 billion compared to previous estimates.

Telesat Lightspeed has been designed to meet the demanding connectivity requirements of enterprise and government users. The network will offer high-speed data links, Layer 2 MEF 3.0 standards, and secure, low-latency broadband connectivity globally. The program is set to launch satellites in mid-2026, with services commencing in late 2027.

With funding commitments from the Canadian federal and provincial governments, totaling up to approximately US$2 billion, Telesat Lightspeed’s program has sufficient funds to launch global service. The total capital investment for the program is approximately US$3.5 billion, covering satellites, ground networks, terminals, and support systems.

The Telesat Lightspeed program is significant for Canada, supporting job creation, innovation, and economic growth. MDA will manufacture the satellites in Quebec, creating roughly 2,000 Canadian jobs. The program aims to bridge the digital divide, promote domestic investment and exports, and address pressing challenges such as health, climate change, and national security.

Telesat expresses gratitude for the support from the Canadian federal and provincial governments. The funding amounts mentioned in the article have been converted from Canadian dollars to US dollars at an exchange rate of 1.34CAD:1USD.

Telesat will hold a conference call on August 11, 2023, to discuss its financial results for the three and six month periods ending June 30, 2023.