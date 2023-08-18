MDA Ltd. Selected as Prime Contractor for Telesat Lightspeed Satellite Constellation

MDA Ltd. has been chosen as the prime contractor for Telesat’s low earth orbit (LEO) satellite network, Telesat Lightspeed. This global constellation aims to provide improved digital connectivity for Canadians and customers around the world. The contract, valued at approximately $2.1 billion, includes the design, manufacture, assembly, and testing of 198 satellites, with Telesat having the option to purchase an additional 100 satellites.

Telesat Lightspeed marks the second LEO satellite contract awarded to MDA within the past year and a half. These significant victories highlight the success of MDA’s multi-year strategy and investments in capitalizing on the growing demand for satellite services.

The satellites for the Telesat Lightspeed program will be built, assembled, and tested at MDA’s satellite manufacturing facilities in Montreal. MDA’s production lines utilize advanced techniques such as AI, automation, cobots, and augmented reality to meet the accelerated production rates required for high-volume satellite systems.

With this contract, Telesat becomes the anchor customer for MDA’s new software-defined digital satellite product line. MDA’s next-generation onboard processors and direct radiating array antennas will enhance network efficiency and performance, providing better link performance and increased flexibility in geographic coverage.

The collaboration between MDA and Telesat on the Telesat Lightspeed program is viewed as a significant step towards unlocking economic and social opportunities in Canada’s rural and remote communities. The Canadian government also recognizes the program’s potential to address various challenges, such as bridging the digital divide, improving healthcare, tackling climate change, and enhancing national security.

To meet the increasing demand for digital satellite technologies, MDA is introducing a new software-defined digital satellite product line. This integrated portfolio offers modular digital products and components for space-based communication solutions, alongside advanced high-volume manufacturing capabilities. MDA aims to showcase its new product line during World Satellite Business Week in September.

Overall, the selection of MDA as the prime contractor for Telesat Lightspeed reflects their expertise in satellite manufacturing and their commitment to advancing the global satellite systems market.