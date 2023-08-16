Telesat Signs $2.1B Contract with MDA to Build Satellites for Lightspeed Constellation

Telesat has announced a $2.1B CAD ($1.6B) contract with Canadian space tech company MDA to construct 198 satellites for its Lightspeed constellation. This agreement replaces Telesat’s previous plan to use larger satellites from Thales Alenia Space, which was plagued by supply chain issues and delays. The company estimates that the switch to MDA will save them approximately $2B.

Lightspeed is Telesat’s ambitious project to provide ultrafast and ultra-secure communications to enterprise and government customers. It is the largest commercial space endeavor ever undertaken by a Canadian company. Telesat has secured $2B in funding commitments for Lightspeed and is contributing $1.6B in equity commitments. The initial 156 satellites required to launch the first phase of the service have already been fully funded. Telesat anticipates that revenues from the initial service will finance the remaining satellites.

MDA’s contract with Telesat includes an option for an additional 100 satellites beyond the initial 198. The first launches for Lightspeed are scheduled for mid-2026, with service expected to commence by the end of 2027. While the launches have already been contracted, specific details have not been disclosed.

In addition to the contract announcement, Telesat reported Q2 earnings of $519.9M CAD ($386.3M). Following the news, the company’s stock surged by over 45%, and it is currently up approximately 62% since Friday’s pre-market opening. MDA’s stock also experienced a boost of around 24%, as this contract represents the company’s largest deal to date.

Telesat CEO Dan Goldberg stated during the earnings call that MDA’s digital beam-forming technology, designed to enhance inter-satellite links’ efficiency, is now considered “sufficiently mature” for implementation. This technology will enable Telesat to triple the number of beams per satellite, according to Goldberg.