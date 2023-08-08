Telefónica Partners with Starlink for Satellite Solutions

Telefónica Global Solutions has announced its partnership with SpaceX’s Starlink satellite constellation arm. This partnership allows Telefónica to integrate Starlink’s enterprise solutions into its existing portfolio, including high-speed broadband, data services, and a specialized terminal for the mobility sector.

As part of this collaboration, Telefónica has developed a performance management platform to identify possible connection failures and generate reports based on the data. The company initially launched Starlink offerings in Mexico in June 2023 and plans to extend the service to five other countries throughout the year, including Brazil, Spain, Chile, Colombia, and Peru. It is currently uncertain whether a subscription-based model, similar to the one used in Mexico, will be adopted in these countries.

Telefónica’s approach with Starlink solutions is to complement customers’ existing connectivity solutions rather than replacing them. The service is primarily aimed at the business sector and provides additional connectivity options for stores, operational centers, warehouses, and other locations.

This partnership adds to Telefónica’s expanding list of satellite partnerships in Latin America. The company already collaborates with Comtech Telecommunications, Gilat Satellite Networks, Hispasat, ST Engineering iDirect, Viasat, Astrocast, and Sateliot. It has also utilized Starlink’s low-Earth orbit constellation in the UK, where it tested rural satellite connectivity. The technology proved successful in providing 2G and 4G coverage to approximately 32 users at the South Stack Lighthouse in Wales. The permanent installation of this technology in the area is ongoing, though it is unclear if Starlink’s satellites are still being utilized.