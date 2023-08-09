Telefónica Extends Contract with SES for Satellite Broadcasting Services

Telefónica has announced the renewal of its contract with satellite operator SES, ensuring continued access to SES’s Astra constellation for its Movistar Plus+ pay-TV platform. The multi-year, multi-transponder agreement has been extended until 2030 and is valued at €90m ($104m).

By retaining SES as its primary TV broadcasting partner, Telefónica will be able to deliver TV content to its customer base using SES’s four geostationary satellites. This deal adds to SES’s contract backlog, contributing significantly to the €350m it reported in Q2 FY23.

Covering 118 million households, the Astra deal is Telefónica’s largest in Europe in terms of addressable market. It enables the provision of 914 TV channels and is optimized for coverage in Austria, France, Germany, Spain, and the Benelux region.

The initial agreement between Telefónica and SES was established following the merger of Canal+ and Movistar TV in 2015. Telefónica transferred its TV customer base from Hispasat infrastructure to SES’s Astra, which concluded in 2017.

This renewal also highlights the long-term partnership between Telefónica and SES. In 2014, the two companies collaborated to expand Telefónica’s mobile data and voice services in Brazil using SES’s NSS-7 satellite.

In addition to SES, Telefónica works with other satellite operators, including AsiaSat, Eutelsat, and Hispasat, to deliver audiovisual services across six continents.

Overall, this contract renewal ensures the continued availability of high-quality TV content for Telefónica’s Movistar Plus+ pay-TV platform, providing long-term visibility and mutual benefits for both companies.