New Satellite Launched by Tata Play to Increase Channel Capacity

Direct-to-home (DTH) service provider Tata Play has announced the launch of its new dedicated satellite, GSAT-24. Leased from the Indian space agency ISRO, the satellite was specifically launched for Tata Play to increase its channel capacity to 900 and provide coverage across the length and breadth of India, including remote regions such as the Andaman Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands.

After the launch, ISRO took time to position the satellite in the desired slot of the 36,000-kilometer geosynchronous orbit. The satellite underwent testing by ISRO before being handed over to Tata Play for its own tests. The new satellite will allow Tata Play to carry 900 channels, including regional and government-launched Gyanwani channels. It will also improve signal reception and channel capacity, making Tata Play the largest satellite bandwidth provider among all DTH platforms.

This is the third made-in-India satellite that Tata Play is using for its DTH service. All new customers will now be served from the new satellite. The partnership between Tata Play and ISRO was made possible through NSIL (New Space India Ltd), ISRO’s commercial arm. NSIL Chairman and Managing Director Radhakrishnan Durairaj expressed his excitement about the GSAT-24 satellite and its ability to support domestic broadcasting services with advanced digital TV transmission capabilities.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath hailed the launch of GSAT-24 as a remarkable achievement for India’s telecommunications space. He emphasized the use of cutting-edge indigenous technology and described it as a tribute to the nation’s aerospace prowess. GSAT-24, weighing 4 tonnes and operating on the 24-Ku band, was built by ISRO specifically to cater to Tata Play’s DTH application needs.