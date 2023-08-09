Tata Play Commences Broadcasting TV Channels through GSAT-24 Satellite

Tata Play, a leading direct-to-home (DTH) service provider, announced on Monday that it has commenced the transmission of television channels through its dedicated satellite, GSAT-24. The company acquired the lease for this satellite from the Indian space agency, ISRO. GSAT-24 was launched specifically for Tata Play (formerly known as TataSky) in June last year.

The utilization of GSAT-24 enables Tata Play to expand its carrying capacity to accommodate up to 900 channels. This capacity enhancement allows the company to offer a diverse range of television programming. Additionally, Tata Play’s coverage extends throughout the entire nation, including remote areas like the Andaman Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands.

By leveraging the GSAT-24 satellite, Tata Play aims to provide access to quality entertainment and informational content to consumers across India. The availability of a wide variety of TV channels, even in remote locations, ensures that all individuals have equal access to the latest news, sports, movies, and more.

This significant development by Tata Play demonstrates their commitment to enhancing the television viewing experience in both urban and rural regions of the country. By utilizing satellite technology, the company can effectively bridge the digital divide and bring reliable television services to underserved locations.

Tata Play is poised to establish itself as a prominent player in the DTH market, offering a comprehensive range of channels to cater to the diverse preferences of viewers nationwide. The utilization of GSAT-24 further strengthens their infrastructure and reinforces their dedication to providing quality, uninterrupted entertainment to millions of households.

With this milestone, Tata Play sets a new benchmark in the DTH industry and is well-positioned to continue revolutionizing the television broadcasting landscape in India.