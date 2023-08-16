Tata Play Launches GSAT-24 Satellite, Expanding Bandwidth for Improved DTH Services

Tata Play has collaborated with NSIL (NewSpace India Limited) to launch the GSAT-24 satellite, aligning with the Government’s Make in India initiative. The satellite is now in its orbital position and will be used by Tata Play to enhance its Direct-to-Home (DTH) services.

The GSAT-24 satellite offers increased bandwidth, which will enable Tata Play to deliver better picture and sound quality to its users. It also allows for the transmission of 50% more channels, making Tata Play the largest satellite bandwidth provider among all DTH platforms.

The inauguration ceremony for the launch of GSAT-24 was held at Tata Play’s Broadcast Centre in Chhatarpur, New Delhi. Shri. Apurva Chandra, Secretary Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, expressed his happiness and congratulated DoS and Tata Play for successfully commissioning the satellite. He highlighted the significance of this achievement in promoting self-reliance and Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the field of space and communication.

Shri. S. Somanath, Chairman ISRO, commented on the successful operation of GSAT-24. He emphasized that the satellite, built by ISRO for providing DTH services, is fully operational at its maximum capacity. This milestone signifies a revolutionary development in India’s telecommunications space and showcases the country’s aerospace prowess.

Shri. Radhakrishnan Durairaj, Chairman and Managing Director of NSIL, mentioned that GSAT-24 is the first Demand Driven communication satellite mission undertaken by NSIL. He stated that the satellite will usher in a new era of satellite television for India, supporting domestic broadcasting services with advanced digital TV transmission capabilities. He applauded the collaboration between NSIL, ISRO, and Tata Play for the success of this project.

Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO of Tata Play, expressed his excitement about the collaboration with NSIL and its benefits for DTH subscribers. He emphasized that Tata Play’s priority has always been providing a superior viewing experience. The increased bandwidth will allow for better video and audio quality, as well as more channels and services. He reaffirmed Tata Play’s commitment to Make in India, as all their services are delivered on indigenously produced satellites by DoS.

GSAT-24 is a 24-Ku band communication satellite specifically designed to meet the requirements of Tata Play’s DTH application. NSIL, a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Department of Space, is the commercial arm of DoS. The entire satellite capacity on GSAT-24 is leased to Tata Play, further supporting the Make in India initiative.