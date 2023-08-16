Tata Play and NSIL Launch GSAT-24 Satellite for Enhanced DTH Services

Tata Play has partnered with NSIL (NewSpace India Limited) to launch the GSAT-24 communication satellite. Aligned with the Government’s Make in India vision, this satellite will enable Tata Play to enhance its Direct-to-Home (DTH) services. With increased bandwidth, users can expect improved picture and sound quality, along with the ability to access 50% more channels. This makes Tata Play the largest satellite bandwidth provider among all DTH platforms.

The inauguration ceremony took place at Tata Play’s Broadcast Centre in Chhatarpur, New Delhi. Shri. Apurva Chandra, Secretary of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, expressed his happiness and congratulated DoS and Tata Play for commissioning GSAT-24. He believes this achievement is a significant step towards self-reliance in the space and communication sector.

Shri. S. Somanath, Chairman ISRO, highlighted that GSAT-24 is a 4-tonne class communication satellite built by ISRO to provide DTH services. Following exhaustive in-orbit testing, the satellite is now fully operational at its maximum capacity. This milestone marks a revolution in India’s telecommunications industry and demonstrates the nation’s aerospace prowess.

Shri. Radhakrishnan Durairaj, Chairman and Managing Director of NSIL, shared his excitement about GSAT-24 being the first Demand Driven communication satellite mission undertaken by NSIL after space sector reforms. The satellite will bring a new era of satellite television to India, supporting domestic broadcasting services with advanced digital TV transmission capabilities. He congratulated the teams of NSIL, ISRO, and Tata Play for their collaboration on this successful project.

Tata Play’s MD & CEO, Harit Nagpal, emphasized the company’s commitment to providing an excellent viewing experience. The partnership with NSIL will further enhance the video and audio quality for DTH subscribers, along with an increased number of channels and services. Nagpal also mentioned that Tata Play has always used satellites produced by DoS, showcasing their dedication to Make in India.

GSAT-24 is a 24-Ku band communication satellite specifically launched to meet Tata Play’s DTH application needs. NSIL, a Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Department of Space, is the commercial arm of DoS. The entire satellite capacity on GSAT-24 is leased to Tata Play, the committed customer for this project.