Tata Play and National Space India Limited Partner to Launch GSAT-24 Satellite

DTH and content distribution platform Tata Play has joined forces with National Space India Limited (NSIL) to introduce the GSAT-24 satellite. This satellite is being hailed as India’s first demand-driven satellite and will be dedicated for operation starting August 7, 2023.

The launch ceremony, set to take place at the Regional Office of the North Broadcast Centre in Delhi, will see key leaders from the broadcast world and senior officials from the space industry come together to officially unveil the satellite’s operations. Among the attendees will be Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO at Tata Play, Radhakrishnan Durairaj, Chairman and Managing Director of NSIL, Apurva Chandra, Secretary of MIB, and S Somnath, Chairman of ISRO and Secretary of DOS.

This partnership between Tata Play and NSIL aims to revolutionize content distribution in India. By utilizing GSAT-24, Tata Play will be able to provide high-quality entertainment, news, and other content to its subscribers across the country.

The launch of GSAT-24 is a significant milestone for India’s space industry, as it emphasizes the country’s commitment to innovation and technological advancement. It is an opportunity to showcase India’s capabilities in satellite technology and its potential for future developments in the field.

Tata Play’s collaboration with NSIL further strengthens its position as a leading DTH and content distribution platform in India. With this partnership, Tata Play will be able to enhance its satellite-based content delivery capabilities and expand its reach to a larger audience.

The launch of GSAT-24 satellite marks a new era in content distribution and satellite technology in India. It is expected to bring about significant improvements in the quality and accessibility of entertainment and information for millions of people across the country.