Rivada Space Networks: An Ambitious Attempt to Enter the Satellite Internet Market

Elon Musk’s Starlink, a network of 4,500 satellites providing fast internet service, has paved the way for others to enter the market. One such company is Rivada Space Networks, the German subsidiary of Rivada Networks. Rivada Networks has been in existence for nearly two decades, but without much success in creating a game-changing telecommunications network.

Rivada’s strategy involves partnering with former Republican political officials to lobby the government for lucrative contracts. However, their attempt to secure a no-bid contract with the Pentagon to build a 5G network failed. Following this setback, Rivada has shifted its focus to satellite internet service.

Despite their lack of resources and expertise in the field, Rivada Space has achieved some notable milestones. They managed to secure spectrum rights and convince the International Telecommunications Union to waive deadlines for deploying their satellite network. Additionally, they have signed a $2.4 billion contract with Terran Orbital Corporation to build satellites for their network. This contract accounts for almost all of Terran’s satellite orders.

Rivada Space has also partnered with SpaceX, Elon Musk’s company, to launch 300 satellites into space starting in 2025. These partnerships and licenses are crucial for the development of their network. However, without a government contract or promised telecommunications network, the company has faced financial difficulties. They have been involved in legal action over defaulted loans, faced payroll issues, and owe millions of dollars to vendors.

To save the company, Rivada Space is now banking on its new satellite project. However, it is unclear how they will secure the billions of dollars needed for construction. The company has claimed to receive cash infusions but has not provided any details. The challenges facing Rivada in terms of funding and track record in the satellite market raise doubts about its ability to succeed.

While their politically-connected board members may be able to assist with bureaucratic hurdles, the question remains whether they can raise the necessary funds to remain solvent and successfully build, launch, and operate hundreds of satellites. Only time will tell if Rivada Space Networks can overcome these obstacles and establish itself in the competitive world of satellite internet service.