Taiwan Seeks European Support for Communications Systems as War Fears Rise

Taiwan is taking steps to strengthen its communications systems and seek European support amid rising fears of a potential war with China. The country has recently partnered with two satellite firms from Europe, namely OneWeb from the UK and SES from Luxembourg.

To ensure uninterrupted communication in the event of a conflict, SES will implement a medium-earth orbit (MEO) satellite network, according to Taipei’s digital ministry. The project aims to provide Taiwan with an emergency backup network in case its current terrestrial networks are damaged.

Taiwan is also collaborating with OneWeb, backed by the UK government, to deploy a low-Earth orbit (LEO) system. The country’s digital minister, Audrey Tang, visited the British company to discuss the deployment, and OneWeb has committed to providing satellite coverage for the entire island by the end of the year.

By the end of 2024, Taiwan plans to install over 700 satellite receivers, expanding its communications options and creating a backup network during disasters.

Satellite firms have increasingly become crucial players in global conflicts. In Ukraine, for example, SpaceX’s Starlink has provided internet services during Russia’s invasion, ensuring connectivity when terrestrial systems were disrupted.

The war in Ukraine has also highlighted the importance of the European Union’s satellite constellation, known as IRIS2. This project, scheduled to launch by 2027 with a budget of €5.7bn ($6.2bn), aims to maintain internet access during crisis situations. According to MEP Christophe Grudler, the EU secure connectivity program’s rapporteur, it will be the first telecommunications constellation in low orbits for the European Union.

Taiwan’s efforts to strengthen its communications systems with European support demonstrate its commitment to ensuring digital resilience in the face of potential conflicts.