Satellite

Taiwan Seeks European Support for Communications Systems

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 8, 2023
Taiwan is seeking support from European satellite firms to strengthen its communications systems amid escalating fears of war with China. In recent developments, Taiwan has tapped the services of the UK’s OneWeb and Luxembourg’s SES.

To ensure uninterrupted communication during potential conflict, SES plans to implement a medium-earth orbit (MEO) satellite network as an emergency backup for Taiwan’s terrestrial networks. The company aims to protect services like online calls, video conferencing, and live broadcasting.

Additionally, Taiwan has sought assistance from OneWeb. The country’s digital minister, Audrey Tang, visited the British company in June to discuss deploying a low-Earth orbit (LEO) system. OneWeb, backed by the UK government, will provide satellite coverage for the entire island nation by the end of this year.

Taiwan’s plans also involve installing over 700 satellite receivers by the end of 2024, enhancing communication options and ensuring a backup network during any disaster.

Satellite firms’ role in global conflicts is increasingly prominent, as seen in Ukraine where SpaceX’s Starlink has provided internet services during Russia’s invasion. The network has helped maintain connectivity in the country amidst disruptions to terrestrial systems.

The war in Ukraine has also highlighted the importance of the EU’s satellite constellation, known as IRIS2. This network is designed to maintain internet access during crisis situations and is scheduled to launch by 2027 with an estimated cost of $6.2 billion (€5.7 billion).

MEP Christophe Grudler, rapporteur on the EU secure connectivity programme, stated that the EU will have its own telecommunications constellation, specifically in low orbits, marking a new frontier for telecommunication satellites.

These developments highlight Taiwan’s efforts to bolster its digital resilience and secure reliable communication systems with the support of European satellite firms.

