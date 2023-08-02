Taiwan Partners with SES to Ensure Undisrupted Communications

Taiwan has announced a partnership with SES, a Luxembourg-based satellite service provider, to ensure undisrupted communications during potential conflicts. As part of its two-year plan to test non-geostationary satellite infrastructure, Taiwan will commission SES to implement a medium-earth orbit (MEO) satellite network. Additionally, Taiwan is in discussions with British company OneWeb for the deployment of a low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite system.

The objective of this partnership is to strengthen Taiwan’s digital resilience by putting over 700 network sites nationwide. In the event of war, these sites will ensure that communication services, such as video conferencing, internet phone calls, and live broadcasting, remain available. While LEO satellites are more suitable for chain of command purposes, MEO satellites can provide backup when necessary.

The Ministry of Digital Affairs in Taiwan is actively seeking partnerships with different satellite communication companies, as long as they comply with national security and information security rules. The rationale behind this approach is to make it harder for potential invaders to compromise all telecommunications service providers from different countries simultaneously.

By establishing these partnerships and implementing satellite networks, Taiwan aims to enhance its digital infrastructure and minimize the risk of communication disruptions during conflicts. This initiative reflects Taiwan’s dedication to protecting its national security and ensuring the availability of crucial communication services when they are needed the most.