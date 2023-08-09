Ukraine to Receive Satellite Communications Aid from Sweden

Ukraine is set to receive satellite communications aid from the Swedish company Satcube, with around 100 portable satellite internet terminals being sent to the country. The aid, funded by Germany, will strengthen Ukraine’s internet connection, including in the military, in addition to the Starlink terminals already in use.

The Satcube terminals offer broadband connectivity through satellites operated by the US company Intelsat. Germany has provided $6 million to purchase the equipment, which will be delivered to Ukraine. The first terminals are expected to arrive this summer, although it is uncertain whether the military will use them. Satcube CEO, Jakob Kallmer, does not object to their military use and stated that this order is the largest since the company began production in 2017.

The decision to seek assistance from Satcube was influenced by the use of their terminals by aid groups and journalists in Ukraine. Although slower than SpaceX’s Starlink, Satcube’s network is considered to be more difficult to jam. Starlink has deployed over 40,000 terminals in Ukraine, but military use is restricted in certain areas, which has drawn criticism.

Enhancing modern communications is essential for Ukraine’s military and civilians as Russia continues its attempts to isolate liberated areas. Ukrainian troops rely on satellite internet to plan and coordinate their operations.

