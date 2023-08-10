Mild Solar Storms Pose Greater Risk to GPS Satellites, Study Finds

A recent study conducted by researchers from the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) revealed that milder solar storms can pose more significant problems to GPS satellites than once-in-a-century events. While severe solar storms have long been considered the biggest threats to satellites in Earth’s orbit, the study showed that a minor solar storm in 2010 had the most damaging effects on U.S. GPS spacecraft. This is surprising considering that major space weather events, such as the 2003 Halloween storm, had little impact on GPS satellites.

Solar storms occur when charged particles from the sun’s solar wind interact with Earth’s magnetic field and atmosphere. These storms can cause disruptions to power grids and telecommunication networks on Earth. GPS satellites are particularly vulnerable to space weather events. During solar storms, the charged particles trapped behind Earth’s magnetic field inject additional energy into the planet’s outer radiation belt, leading to an increase in the concentration of high-energy electrons known as “killer electrons.” These electrons can penetrate satellite surfaces, embed themselves in insulators, and cause damage to electronic components.

Protecting satellites against these events often involves using hardened technologies or placing the satellites in protective “safe mode,” which can lead to service disruptions. Additionally, the study found that killer electrons may persist inside satellites even after the solar storm has passed, making it difficult to attribute anomalies to specific events.

Surprisingly, the study also revealed that GPS satellites in higher orbits are relatively safe during severe solar storms. The most intense storms push the cloud of energetic particles towards lower orbital regions, while GPS satellites are located in higher orbits. This phenomenon is attributed to the accumulation of killer electrons closer to the planet’s surface during severe storms.

While there has never been a solar weather event that irreparably damaged a GPS satellite, operators take precautions by using hardened technologies and maintaining redundant spacecraft. The U.S. Space Force Space Command operates the GPS constellation and ensures uninterrupted service by flying 13 extra satellites beyond the minimum required number.

As the current solar cycle, the 25th, unfolds, the GPS constellation, which has been serving the world for over 40 years, may face new challenges. However, with the implementation of precautionary measures and redundant satellites, the Space Force is confident in maintaining the reliability of this critical infrastructure.