Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak’s Privateer to Bring Satellite Access to Masses

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s space start-up, Privateer, aims to make satellite access more accessible by creating a global online marketplace. Currently, satellite-based data is primarily available to governments, but Privateer hopes to enable private citizens to share the cost of accessing satellites. The company aims to reduce the cost of satellite imagery to $50 per image, compared to the average price of $500.

Privateer’s marketplace concept is straightforward. Customers who are searching for regional data will be able to share the cost of using the nearest satellite and collect the desired data. The company plans to use software tools, including artificial intelligence learning, to assist satellite operators in providing the best regional data for customers. Privateer has also developed Pono, a payload satellite attachment that improves data processing capabilities.

With Pono, satellite operators will no longer need to downlink and compute data themselves. Instead, Pono will access and process data while in orbit. Privateer aims to launch the Pono satellite attachment on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in December of this year and intends for it to be fully operational in 2025.

Privateer will use its Wayfinder app, which tracks satellites and analyzes potential collisions, as the storefront for its marketplace. The app will be available to Privateer’s end users, including commercial companies, individual developers, and researchers.

The goal of Privateer, founded by Wozniak and CEO Alex Fielding in 2021, is to clean up Earth’s low orbit, which is currently filled with space debris. Additionally, the company aims to create the “Google Maps of Space.” The marketplace concept is likened to the short-lived Uber pool rideshare, with the hope that it will reduce the number of single-use satellites launched into orbit.

Through the data ride-sharing economy and on-orbit AI, Privateer plans to provide safety, sustainability, and optimization technology to satellite operators while offering global access to space that was traditionally restricted to large governments. Wozniak compares this development to the impact of GPS technology becoming available to the masses.