Satellite

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Expected to Have Satellite Connectivity

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 14, 2023
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series, launched in February this year, disappointed many as it did not come equipped with satellite connectivity for emergency calls and texts. However, there is good news on the horizon. Local smartphone brands, particularly Samsung, are planning to launch a new service next year that will allow data transfer between 5G phones and satellites.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which supports emergency calls and texts with Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, already exists. However, the Galaxy S23 series lacks this capability. Samsung explains that they wanted to wait for the satellite ecosystem to mature before including this innovative feature. Samsung has been collaborating with Iridium, a company with low-orbit satellites for emergencies.

The upcoming Galaxy S24 series, set to launch in the first quarter of this year, is expected to incorporate satellite connectivity. The series will include three models: Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. Each model will have two variants powered by either the Exynos 2400 chip or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU. If the Galaxy S24 models offer satellite connectivity, the Exynos 2400 chip will also need to support this feature.

Satellite connectivity can prove crucial in areas where traditional network connections are weak. Two-way satellite linking allows users to connect to low-orbit satellites for emergencies and data sharing. This feature is particularly useful in times of crisis, helping individuals who are lost or in danger. Currently, only a few Android phone brands offer similar functionality, and Apple has also recently introduced satellite connectivity with the iPhone 14. However, it is expected that more brands will adopt this feature in the future.

By Mampho Brescia

