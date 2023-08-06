In January 2023, pictures of an unmanned Ukranian drone equipped with a Starlink satellite dish made by SpaceX started circulating on Telegram channels in Russia. According to a pro-Russian paramilitary group, the dish had been modified to reduce weight and make it easier to fit on the drone. The integration of Starlink’s satellite internet service meant that the drone could be controlled remotely, making it potentially useful for surveillance and military operations.

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, later tweeted that Starlink would not be used for long-range drone strikes, effectively changing the rules of engagement in the Russia-Ukraine war. This incident highlighted the growing importance of high-speed satellite internet in conflict zones. For Ukrainians, it was a moment of realization that their country’s future depended on the decisions of one man known for pushing boundaries.

Satellite internet has been considered a largely impractical technology for many years. However, advancements in satellite technology and the creation of connected constellations, like Starlink, have made satellite internet more viable. Musk’s Starlink service is now the leader in low-earth orbit satellite internet, with more than half of the active satellites belonging to Starlink.

During the Russia-Ukraine war, when infrastructure like fiber network lines and cell towers were destroyed, Starlink became crucial for communication in Ukraine. However, this dependence on Starlink also meant that the Ukrainian government had to rely on Musk’s control over the service. They had to contact Starlink to switch on or off access in specific areas, which could be challenging due to time differences or Musk’s discretion.

This level of control has raised concerns about the monopolistic power of Starlink and the lack of regulation in the satellite internet industry. While there have been attempts to customize Starlink deployments to give governments more control, the nature of satellite internet still allows companies like Starlink to insert themselves in key debates.

Despite these concerns, satellite internet has also proven to be valuable for non-violent and democratic protestors in countries like Iran. After the Iranian government shut off internet access during protests, Musk provided Starlink connectivity, allowing activists to communicate safely.

Starlink’s monopoly and lack of regulation present challenges in defining the rules and boundaries of satellite internet usage. As conflicts continue to arise, the role of satellite internet in conflict zones will likely become more significant, requiring careful consideration and regulation to ensure its responsible and ethical use.