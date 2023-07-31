Starlink Satellites to Be Visible Tonight

With better weather conditions tonight, there is a good opportunity to witness the Starlink Satellites passing over our area. These satellites appear as a line of bright dots in the sky, moving at the same speed and direction. They are expected to fly over again on Friday night.

Although SpaceX does not provide this information as clearly as NASA does for the International Space Station, there is a pretty good chance that they will be visible tonight. The satellites should be visible around 9:32pm for approximately 5 minutes. To spot them, look towards the Northwest sky before they reach a maximum height of 80 degrees above the horizon. They will start to disappear as they move towards the East.

The weather conditions tonight should be favorable, with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the low 80s. This provides an excellent opportunity to observe the Starlink Satellites without any hindrance from the weather.

Additionally, the Starlink Satellites are part of SpaceX’s ambitious project to provide global broadband coverage. They aim to create a constellation of thousands of satellites that will beam down internet connectivity to various parts of the world. This endeavor has gained both praise and criticism due to concerns about space debris and interference with astronomical observations.

Nevertheless, witnessing the Starlink Satellites pass over our area is an exciting experience that allows us to marvel at the advancements in space technology. So, don’t miss this opportunity to look to the skies tonight and catch a glimpse of these remarkable satellites.