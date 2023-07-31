Starlink Satellites to Pass Over Tonight

With better weather conditions tonight, it presents a great opportunity to catch a glimpse of the Starlink Satellites as they move across our area. These satellites appear as a line of bright dots in the sky, all moving at the same speed and direction. It is anticipated that they will also be visible again on Friday night. Unlike NASA’s clear information about the International Space Station, SpaceX doesn’t provide as much clarity, so there is a slight chance that the sighting may not occur. However, the likelihood seems promising for tonight.

The satellites are expected to be visible at around 9:32pm for approximately 5 minutes. To observe them, look towards the Northwest sky before they reach a maximum altitude of 80 degrees above the horizon. As they move towards the East, they will gradually disappear from view.

In terms of weather conditions, tonight is expected to have mostly clear skies with temperatures in the low 80s. This should provide optimal viewing conditions for anyone interested in spotting the Starlink Satellites.