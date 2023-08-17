A Falcon 9 Launches 22 Starlink Satellites as SpaceX Plans for Back-to-Back Launches

A Falcon 9 lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida on August 16, carrying 22 Starlink satellites. The launch, known as the Starlink 6-10 mission, took place at 11:36 p.m. EDT. Originally scheduled for three hours earlier, the launch was delayed due to thunderstorms in the area. However, SpaceX was able to proceed with the launch after the storms moved off-shore.

The first stage booster, with tail number B1067, had a successful landing on the drone ship ‘A Short Fall of Gravitas’ approximately eight and a half minutes after liftoff. This marked the 171st successful landing at sea and the 217th recovery overall for SpaceX’s reusable rocket. The payload fairing halves were to be recovered by SpaceX’s recovery ship Doug. One half of the payload fairing had flown 10 times, while the other half had flown 11 times.

After two burns of the Falcon 9 second-stage, the 22 Starlink satellites were deployed into their target orbit. They were placed in an orbit with an inclination of 43 degrees at approximately 182×176 miles. Confirmation of the successful deployment came from a tracking station on the Pacific island of Guam.

With this launch, SpaceX has now launched a total of 4,962 Starlink satellites into orbit. It was the 99th Falcon 9 flight with Starlink satellites as the primary payload. These satellites are part of the V2 mini satellites, which are larger and have four times the bandwidth of previous models.

SpaceX had planned for back-to-back launches for its broadband internet service, with another launch of 21 Starlink satellites scheduled from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. However, due to a delay caused by the Florida launch, the California launch had to be rescheduled for the following day. SpaceX did not provide specific reasons for the delay.

