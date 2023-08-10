Starlink Satellite Train Lights up Outer Banks Skies

Nighttime explorers on Hatteras Island were treated to a spectacular sight on Tuesday, August 8. A long chain of star-like lights illuminated the skies over the Outer Banks, creating a breathtaking show. This phenomenon, known as a “Starlink satellite train,” was caused by satellites launched by SpaceX.

Since their first launch in 2019, Starlink satellites have been instrumental in providing broadband internet to regions and customers worldwide. SpaceX has successfully deployed over 4,000 of these satellites into orbit, resulting in their visibility from various parts of the globe at specific times.

Once launched, these satellites travel in a linear formation around the world, giving rise to the distinct chain-like appearance that captivates spectators. The Outer Banks has increasingly become a regular spot for witnessing these Starlink satellite trains, with previous sightings reported in July and May 2023, offering optimal viewing conditions with clear skies.

To stay updated on the schedule and track upcoming satellite trains, interested parties can refer to the online website and app, Find Starlink. This resource provides information on satellite train sightings based on city, coordinates, or through the interactive “Live Map” feature.

The Starlink satellite train sightings offer a unique opportunity for astronomy enthusiasts and curious spectators to experience the wonders of technology and space exploration. Whether watching from Hatteras Island or any other location that falls within the viewing range, it is an opportunity not to be missed. Stay tuned for future satellite train sightings and prepare to be amazed.