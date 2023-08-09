The Impact of Starlink Satellites on Astronomical Observations

A recent study published in Astronomy and Astrophysics has revealed that SpaceX’s Starlink satellites are interfering with astronomical observations. Astrophysicists using the Low-Frequency Array (LOFAR) telescope in the Netherlands detected unintended electromagnetic radiation emanating from the satellites’ onboard electronics.

With more large constellations of satellites set to be launched, experts are increasingly concerned about the impact they will have on data collection and observations. Federico Di Vruno, spectrum manager at the Square Kilometre Array Observatory (SKAO) and study author, emphasizes the need to understand the effects of extremely large constellations, as the planned hundreds of thousands of satellites, including Starlink’s 42,000, may significantly interfere with radio astronomy.

Electromagnetic radiation plays a crucial role in studying celestial objects that emit various forms of light. Radio telescopes amplify these signals, allowing scientists to gain a deeper understanding of the universe. The recent study found that although Starlink satellites emit electromagnetic radiation similar to that of a television, the problem lies in the sheer number of satellites simultaneously emitting radiation, which disrupts observations.

During the study, the team detected radiation from 47 Starlink satellites in the protected band allocated by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU). However, there are currently no regulations in place to protect terrestrial radio telescopes against radio interference.

This concern extends beyond Starlink. Other large satellite constellations, such as OneWeb, are also planned for launch and will play a crucial role in providing global broadband internet coverage. To address this issue, the study’s authors are in discussion with SpaceX to find ways to mitigate the leak of unintentional radiation. They are also trying to highlight the need for regulations to address the impact of these large constellations on astronomical observations.

The interference caused by the excess radiation from these satellites could lead to a significant portion of the collected data being rendered unusable. As the number of satellites in orbit continues to increase, collaboration between astronomers and satellite operators will be crucial in minimizing the impact on scientific research and preserving the integrity of astronomical observations.