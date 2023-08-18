Tonga Devastated by Tsunami and Internet Outage

On January 15, 2022, Tonga experienced a devastating tsunami, caused by a powerful underwater volcano eruption. The energy released during the eruption was even greater than that of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima. The impact on Tonga was profound, with people describing the chaos as they sought safety, and ash and dust covering the landscape.

As recovery efforts began, it became clear that Tonga was facing another challenge – a lack of internet connectivity. The Southern Cross Cable, which provides internet access to the island, was damaged during the tsunami, leaving Tonga largely cut off from the rest of the world.

Residents of Tonga, like Malia Fuimaono, who was in Fiji during the tsunami, found themselves without communication and power. Fuimaono was waiting for a repatriation flight to return home after completing her studies. The loss of internet connectivity added to the already worrisome situation for Tonga’s population of 100,200.

The impact of the internet outage meant that Tonga was unable to communicate with the outside world, hampering relief efforts and hindering access to vital information. The lack of internet also affected businesses, schools, and healthcare services, causing further difficulties for the island’s residents.

Despite the challenges, Tonga’s government and international organizations quickly mobilized to restore internet connectivity to the island. Repair ships were sent to fix the damaged undersea cable, and efforts were made to establish temporary communication channels via satellite.

Over time, the internet connection to Tonga was gradually restored, allowing the island to reconnect with the rest of the world. However, the aftermath of the tsunami continues to have a profound impact on Tonga’s people, and the recovery process will be a long and arduous one.

The devastating combination of a tsunami and an internet outage brought significant challenges to Tonga. However, with the resilience and support of its population and the international community, Tonga is slowly rebuilding and moving towards recovery.