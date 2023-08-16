CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

Starlink Group 6-10: Falcon 9 Block 5

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 16, 2023
Starlink Group 6-10: Falcon 9 Block 5

SpaceX’s Starlink constellation continues to grow with the recent launch of 60 more satellites on board a Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket. This latest launch, known as Starlink Group 6-10, brings the total number of Starlink satellites in orbit to over 400.

These low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites are part of SpaceX’s ambitious plan to provide global internet coverage from space. With thousands of satellites planned, Starlink aims to bring high-speed internet access to even the most remote areas of the planet.

The Falcon 9 Block 5 is SpaceX’s workhorse rocket, designed for reusability and reliability. Each Falcon 9 rocket is capable of launching multiple missions, decreasing the cost of space access. This launch marks the sixth mission for this particular Falcon 9 booster.

Once deployed, the Starlink satellites will use onboard ion thrusters to raise their orbits to an operational altitude of around 550 kilometers. Once operational, the satellites will form a mesh network, communicating with each other to create a global internet coverage.

Using phased array antennas, users on the ground will be able to connect to the Starlink network, providing them with high-speed and low-latency internet service. Starlink aims to provide internet speeds of around 100 megabits per second to users around the world.

Despite some concerns about the impact of these satellite constellations on astronomical observations, SpaceX is actively working to reduce their visibility in the night sky. The latest batch of satellites features a visor system to reduce reflections from the sun, making them less visible from Earth.

With each new launch, SpaceX moves closer to their goal of global internet coverage. Once fully deployed, Starlink could revolutionize internet access, bridging the digital divide and connecting even the most remote communities.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Satellite

China Launches High-Orbit SAR Satellite for Earth Observation Applications

Aug 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Satellite

MyRadar Awarded NOAA SBIR Phase II Grant for Orbital Wildfire Resilience Project

Aug 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Satellite

Yamaha’s Plans for a Satellite MotoGP Team

Aug 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

AI

Artificial Intelligence Helps Researchers Study Cells and Diseases

Aug 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
AI

Scary Image Appears on Snapchat’s AI Chatbot

Aug 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

Cybersecurity Startup Abnormal Security Uses AI and Machine Learning to Combat Email Attacks

Aug 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

Working with Werner Herzog: A Journey with AI and Poetry

Aug 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments