Starlink Group 6-10: Falcon 9 Block 5

SpaceX’s Starlink constellation continues to grow with the recent launch of 60 more satellites on board a Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket. This latest launch, known as Starlink Group 6-10, brings the total number of Starlink satellites in orbit to over 400.

These low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites are part of SpaceX’s ambitious plan to provide global internet coverage from space. With thousands of satellites planned, Starlink aims to bring high-speed internet access to even the most remote areas of the planet.

The Falcon 9 Block 5 is SpaceX’s workhorse rocket, designed for reusability and reliability. Each Falcon 9 rocket is capable of launching multiple missions, decreasing the cost of space access. This launch marks the sixth mission for this particular Falcon 9 booster.

Once deployed, the Starlink satellites will use onboard ion thrusters to raise their orbits to an operational altitude of around 550 kilometers. Once operational, the satellites will form a mesh network, communicating with each other to create a global internet coverage.

Using phased array antennas, users on the ground will be able to connect to the Starlink network, providing them with high-speed and low-latency internet service. Starlink aims to provide internet speeds of around 100 megabits per second to users around the world.

Despite some concerns about the impact of these satellite constellations on astronomical observations, SpaceX is actively working to reduce their visibility in the night sky. The latest batch of satellites features a visor system to reduce reflections from the sun, making them less visible from Earth.

With each new launch, SpaceX moves closer to their goal of global internet coverage. Once fully deployed, Starlink could revolutionize internet access, bridging the digital divide and connecting even the most remote communities.