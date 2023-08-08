Starfish Space Secures $1.8 Million to Develop Satellite Guidance Software

Starfish Space, an in-orbit servicing startup, has received $1.8 million in funding from the U.S. Air Force’s AFWERX technology accelerator. The funding, known as Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI), will be used to support the development of Starfish’s satellite guidance software called Cephalopod. The software aims to enable satellites to dock with other spacecraft using only electric propulsion, with the goal of supporting government and commercial servicing missions at scale.

Starfish had planned to test the software on its demonstrator satellite, Otter Pup. The satellite was scheduled to rendezvous with an SN3 space tug from rocket developer Launcher after a joint launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 mission in June. However, due to an anomaly in SN3’s attitude control system, Otter Pup was deployed earlier than planned, and both satellites experienced issues, including high rates of rotation. Launcher eventually lost contact with SN3, making the continuation of the mission uncertain.

Ari Juster, who leads Starfish’s strategy and operations, stated that despite the challenges, Otter Pup is still operational and communication is ongoing. However, there are hurdles that need to be overcome before pursuing the mission of docking two commercial satellites in low-Earth orbit.

Starfish’s long-term plans involve the development of full-scale Otter spacecraft. These satellites, larger than a mini-fridge, are designed to extend the operational life of satellites in geostationary orbit once docked. In low Earth orbit, Starfish intends to use Otter to dock with defunct satellites, pull them into de-orbit trajectories, and remove other debris.

Cephalopod, the software being developed by Starfish, was also flown onboard Orbit Fab’s Tanker-001 Tenzing LEO refueling demo mission in 2021. Although a successful mission with Otter Pup would have validated Cephalopod’s capabilities, there are still opportunities to continue testing and validating the technology without completing a full docking mission. The development of Cephalopod can also continue on Earth through ongoing testing in simulation.

In March, Starfish announced a funding round led by Munich Re’s venture capital arm, raising $14 million to further develop their technology.