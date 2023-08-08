Starfish Space Receives $1.8 Million Contract from AFWERX for Satellite Guidance Software

Kent, Wash.-based company Starfish Space has been awarded a $1.8 million contract from AFWERX, the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force. The funding will support the continued development of Starfish’s Cephalopod software, which is designed for satellite guidance, navigation, and control. This award follows previous collaborations between Starfish and the Air Force Research Laboratory.

The contract, known as a Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI), is a follow-up to a $1.7 million Phase II Small Business Innovation Research contract that Starfish received in 2021. Starfish’s co-founder Austin Link expressed excitement about the collaboration with AFRL, stating that Cephalopod could serve as a key technology for future servicing missions and praising AFRL as great partners in supporting its development.

Cephalopod is a software platform that enables satellites powered by electric propulsion systems to autonomously rendezvous, conduct proximity operations, and execute docking maneuvers with other objects in space. The software is integrated into Otter Pup, a demonstration spacecraft that was launched into low Earth orbit in June. However, shortly after deployment, Otter Pup encountered an anomaly that caused it to spin at an extreme rate. The Starfish team has been working to “de-tumble” the satellite and salvage the mission.

The newly announced contract will complement the Otter Pup mission and allow Starfish to make significant enhancements to the Cephalopod platform. The period of performance for the contract is 18 months and is not dependent on the status of Otter Pup. Starfish’s long-term plan involves building the Otter satellite, which can be used to service other satellites in orbit.

Established in 2019, Starfish Space was co-founded by Austin Link and Trevor Bennett, who previously worked for Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. The company has attracted more than $21 million in investment and has secured contracts from NASA and the U.S. Space Force’s SpaceWERX program in addition to their work with the Air Force Research Laboratory.