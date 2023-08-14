CityLife

Satellite

Starfish Space Receives $1.8 Million Award for Satellite Guidance Software

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 14, 2023
Starfish Space has announced that it has been awarded $1.8 million by AFWERX, the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force, to support the continued development of its Cephalopod software for satellite guidance, navigation, and control. This award is a Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) and follows a previous $1.7 million contract with the Air Force Research Laboratory.

Cephalopod is a software platform that enables satellites powered by electric propulsion systems to autonomously rendezvous, conduct proximity operations, and perform docking maneuvers with other objects in space. It is integrated into the Otter Pup, a demonstration spacecraft that was launched into low Earth orbit in June.

With this funding, Starfish Space aims to further develop Cephalopod to enable future servicing missions for satellite operators. The company’s long-term plans involve building a full-featured satellite called the Otter, which can be used to extend the operating lives of other satellites in orbit or facilitate their deorbiting.

In addition to the funding from AFWERX, Starfish Space has attracted over $21 million in investment, including a $14 million Series A funding round. The company has also secured contracts from NASA, the US Space Force’s SpaceWERX program, and the Air Force Research Laboratory.

Starfish co-founder, Austin Link, expressed appreciation for the collaboration with the AFRL team, stating that they have been great partners in supporting the development of Cephalopod. The award from AFWERX will contribute to the advancement of satellite guidance technology and pave the way for future space servicing missions.

