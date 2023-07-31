Flying Safely with Spot Tracking and Messaging Devices

Flying light airplanes in remote areas can put pilots out of cell phone range, leaving them without a way to call for assistance in the event of an emergency. However, a Spot tracking and messaging device, part of the Globalstar satellite network, can provide a solution. Spot offers a range of products to keep pilots connected and safe.

The Spot Trace is a simple tracking device that allows others to know your exact location on the planet. It can also be used to track inventory and vehicles, making recovery of stolen or misplaced items easier. Priced at $98, it is an affordable option for pilots.

The Spot Gen4, priced at $150, is the latest version of the original Spot device. It allows users to send pre-programmed text messages or emails with their GPS coordinates. In case of an emergency, it can send the user’s location to emergency responders with the push of a button.

For more advanced communication capabilities, the Spot X is available for $250. It features 2-way messaging with a full QWERTY keyboard and can be paired with a smartphone via Bluetooth. This allows users to stay in touch with managers, colleagues, family, and even 24/7 search-and-rescue services.

Spot offers monthly service plans starting at $12, which includes 20 messages per month. Unlimited messaging is available for $30 per month. Users also have the option to sign up for service on a monthly basis, ideal for those who only occasionally travel to remote locations.

According to Spot, the company has recorded over 9,400 saves in its 15-year history, averaging out to about two saves per day. Spot operates on the Globalstar satellite network, which is considered superior to the Iridium network used by competitors Garmin and Zoleo.

Spot devices can be purchased at various retail outlets, including Aircraft Spruce, My Pilot, Banyan Air, and Sarasota Avionics. Stay connected and ensure your safety while flying with Spot’s tracking and messaging devices.