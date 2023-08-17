Spire Global Appoints Leo Basola as New Chief Financial Officer

Spire Global has announced the appointment of Leo Basola as its new chief financial officer. Basola will be taking over from Thomas Krywe, who announced earlier this year that he would be stepping down from the role in September.

One of the main reasons for this change is Spire’s upcoming stock split, which is aimed at regaining compliance with its NYSE listing. The company’s shares have been trading at a price that is considered too low.

Prior to joining Spire, Basola held the position of senior finance officer at Equifax International for over four years. He also served as CFO at ChemTreat and had a 16-year tenure at General Electric and Genworth Financial.

Peter Platzer, the CEO of Spire, expressed his excitement about the appointment, stating that Basola’s extensive experience with public companies and financial oversight of operations in multiple countries make him a valuable addition to the leadership team. Platzer believes that Basola’s expertise will contribute to Spire’s success during its next phase of growth.

With Basola stepping into the role, Spire Global is confident in its ability to navigate the challenges of its stock split and meet its goals for future expansion.

