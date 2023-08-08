Spire Global Awarded Space Services Contract by GHGSat

Spire Global, Inc. has been granted a Space Services contract by GHGSat to monitor greenhouse gas emissions. The contract entails Spire’s construction, launch, and operation of four additional 16U satellites that will carry GHGSat payloads.

This agreement follows Spire’s previous commitment to GHGSat, which involves the deployment of three 16U satellites by the end of 2023. With a $39 billion total addressable market, Spire Space Services enables organizations to utilize the company’s established infrastructure and swiftly develop, manufacture, launch, and operate a satellite constellation.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns that climate change poses a significant threat to both human well-being and planetary health. To secure a livable and sustainable future, swift action is required across all sectors to reduce emissions.

Accurate and comprehensive data is key to understanding the primary contributors to emissions, enabling governments and industries to take necessary actions. The inclusion of these additional satellites will significantly expand GHGSat’s global emissions monitoring and measurement capabilities.

The data collected by these new payloads will be instrumental in monitoring emissions from carbon-intensive industries, such as oil and gas, coal mining, waste management, and agriculture.

The launch of the four 16U satellites is currently scheduled for no earlier than 2024.