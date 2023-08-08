Spire Global Awarded Space Services Contract to Monitor Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR), a global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, has been awarded a Space Services contract by GHGSat. This contract will involve Spire building, launching, and operating four additional satellites equipped with GHGSat payloads to monitor greenhouse gas emissions.

This new agreement builds upon Spire’s initial contract with GHGSat for three satellites that will be launched by the end of 2023. The addition of these satellites will enhance GHGSat’s global emissions monitoring and measurement capacity. The data collected by these satellites will be used to monitor emissions from carbon-intensive industries such as oil and gas, coal mining, waste management, and agriculture.

Spire Space Services, with a total addressable market worth $39 billion, provides organizations with the opportunity to utilize Spire’s infrastructure to expand their business in space. Spire offers rapid development, manufacturing, launch, and operations capabilities to help these organizations quickly scale their constellation.

Spire’s “Space as a Service” model allows companies like GHGSat to focus on their mission and services while Spire takes care of deploying their payload into space safely, quickly, and cost-effectively. The partnership between Spire and GHGSat aims to bring transparency to the global issue of greenhouse gas emissions.

The fight against climate change requires data to understand the key contributors and take action to reduce emissions. GHGSat’s satellite services agreement with Spire enables them to focus on providing emissions intelligence to their customers rather than satellite manufacturing and operations.

The launch of the four additional satellites, each with a size of 16U, is scheduled for no earlier than 2024. These satellites will further contribute to the global effort in monitoring greenhouse gas emissions and combatting climate change.