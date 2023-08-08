CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

Spire Global Awarded Space Services Contract by GHGSat

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 8, 2023
Spire Global, Inc. has secured a space services contract from GHGSat. Under the agreement, Spire will develop, launch, and operate four additional small satellites, each with a payload from GHGSat, to monitor greenhouse gas emissions. This comes after Spire’s initial agreement with GHGSat for three satellites set to be launched by the end of 2023.

With a total addressable market worth $39 billion, Spire Space Services offers organizations the opportunity to utilize the company’s existing infrastructure to enter the space industry and rapidly expand their satellite constellation. Spire provides efficient development, manufacturing, launch, and operations capabilities.

The deployment of these additional satellites will expand GHGSat’s global capacity for emissions monitoring and measurement. The collected data will play a crucial role in monitoring emissions from industries like oil and gas, coal mining, waste management, and agriculture.

The planned launch for the four 16U satellites is scheduled for no earlier than 2024.

Frank Frulio, the General Manager and Global Head of Space Services at Spire, expressed pride in expanding their partnership with GHGSat. Spire’s “Space as a Service” model allows customers to focus on their mission and services while Spire handles the safe, quick, and cost-effective deployment of their satellites.

GHGSat CEO Stephane Germain commented on the expanded satellite services agreement, stating that by partnering with Spire, GHGSat can concentrate on delivering top-tier emissions intelligence to their customers instead of being burdened with satellite manufacturing and operations.

The collaboration between Spire Global and GHGSat underscores the shared ambition to address the global issue of greenhouse gas emissions and bring transparency to key industries.

