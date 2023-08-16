SpeQtral-1 Satellite: Advancing Quantum Security in Communications

SpeQtral has partnered with Kongsberg NanoAvionics and Mbryonics to develop SpeQtral-1, a nanosatellite designed to provide communications services with quantum security. Traditional cryptographic techniques are at risk due to the emergence of quantum computing, posing a threat to data security. SpeQtral-1 aims to address this concern.

NanoAvionics will serve as the satellite bus provider, utilizing their M16P bus as the foundation for SpeQtral-1. Meanwhile, Mbryonics will be responsible for producing the satellite’s optical terminal, a critical component in ensuring reliable and secure communications.

SpeQtral-1 will work in tandem with SpeQtre, another satellite expected to launch later this year. Together, they will form the space segment for the ESA INT-UQKD program. This initiative aims to explore various international use cases for operational Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) applications and services.

By leveraging the capabilities of CubeSats, SpeQtral aims to create a network of quantum-safe keys for global secure connectivity. The upcoming SpeQtral-1 satellite builds upon the technology demonstrated during the 2019 SpooQy-1 CubeSat mission.

Speaking about the partnership, Rob Bedington, CTO of SpeQtral, expressed his excitement, stating, “We are thrilled that NanoAvionics and Mbryonics have taken up the challenge of collaborating on this groundbreaking, state-of-the-art mission. Making a laser comms mission is no easy feat, and integrating QKD takes the challenge to a whole new level! Our partners’ expertise and capabilities perfectly align with our vision of delivering quantum-safe keys through CubeSats. We look forward to building the future of global secure connectivity together.”

The development of SpeQtral-1 represents a significant step towards advancing quantum security in communication systems. As threats to traditional cryptographic techniques increase, innovative solutions like quantum-safe keys will be crucial for protecting sensitive information in a quantum computing era.